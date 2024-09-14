Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC Makes New Investment in Invesco Leisure and Entertainment ETF (NYSEARCA:PEJ)

Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Leisure and Entertainment ETF (NYSEARCA:PEJ – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 2,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Leisure and Entertainment ETF by 51.1% in the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 9,137 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco Leisure and Entertainment ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in Invesco Leisure and Entertainment ETF by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 150,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,936,000 after purchasing an additional 100,133 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Leisure and Entertainment ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $316,000. Finally, Diversify Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Leisure and Entertainment ETF by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 28,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 2,007 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Leisure and Entertainment ETF Trading Up 1.5 %

NYSEARCA:PEJ opened at $46.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $287.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.49 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $45.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.86. Invesco Leisure and Entertainment ETF has a 12-month low of $34.90 and a 12-month high of $47.01.

About Invesco Leisure and Entertainment ETF

PowerShares Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by thoroughly evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

