Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC Makes New Investment in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ORG Partners LLC increased its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 5,533.3% during the first quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 485.7% during the fourth quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 297.9% during the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC increased its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 903.8% during the fourth quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC now owns 192,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 173,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 155.1% during the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. 95.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ TTWO opened at $152.18 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $151.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $150.97. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 52-week low of $130.34 and a 52-week high of $171.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.92, a PEG ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Take-Two Interactive Software ( NASDAQ:TTWO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. Take-Two Interactive Software had a positive return on equity of 1.74% and a negative net margin of 70.33%. On average, analysts anticipate that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on TTWO. Roth Mkm dropped their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Benchmark upped their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $183.55.

In other news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 191 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.83, for a total transaction of $28,617.53. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 64,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,645,755.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and Zynga names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, LA Noire, and Red Dead Redemption names.

