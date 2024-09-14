Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC Purchases New Shares in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM)

Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. RF&L Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 2.3% in the second quarter. RF&L Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. SOL Capital Management CO grew its stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 24,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC grew its stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 26,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,000 after buying an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC grew its stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 186,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,667,000 after buying an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 8.1% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 11,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 859 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF stock opened at $26.74 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 0.83. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF has a 12-month low of $22.28 and a 12-month high of $27.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.28.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Profile

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (DFEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEM was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

