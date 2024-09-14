Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC Purchases New Shares in VanEck CEF Municipal Income ETF (BATS:XMPT)

Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck CEF Municipal Income ETF (BATS:XMPT – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 4,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its holdings in VanEck CEF Municipal Income ETF by 74.2% in the 2nd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 1,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its holdings in VanEck CEF Municipal Income ETF by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 9,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312 shares in the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in VanEck CEF Municipal Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $206,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in VanEck CEF Municipal Income ETF by 88.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 19,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 9,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck CEF Municipal Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth $522,000.

Get VanEck CEF Municipal Income ETF alerts:

VanEck CEF Municipal Income ETF Stock Performance

BATS XMPT opened at $23.12 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.74.

VanEck CEF Municipal Income ETF Increases Dividend

VanEck CEF Municipal Income ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.108 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This is a positive change from VanEck CEF Municipal Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.11.

(Free Report)

The VanEck CEF Municipal Income ETF (XMPT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is a fund-of-funds that tracks an index that provides exposure to US-listed muni-bond closed-end funds. XMPT was launched on Jul 12, 2011 and is managed by VanEck.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XMPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck CEF Municipal Income ETF (BATS:XMPT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck CEF Municipal Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck CEF Municipal Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.