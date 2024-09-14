Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC Takes $104,000 Position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT)

Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of XT. Clear Investment Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Tidemark LLC purchased a new position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $191,000.

Shares of XT opened at $58.66 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $58.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.55. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF has a 52-week low of $48.10 and a 52-week high of $61.60. The firm has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.27 and a beta of 1.02.

About iShares Exponential Technologies ETF

The iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (XT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index that provides exposure to firms from developed and emerging markets, which create or use exponential technologies as defined by Morningstar.

