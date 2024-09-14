Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC Takes Position in Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited (NYSE:FIHL)

Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited (NYSE:FIHL – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 8,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Caprock Group LLC purchased a new position in Fidelis Insurance in the second quarter worth approximately $265,000. Natixis Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fidelis Insurance in the second quarter worth approximately $1,108,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Fidelis Insurance in the second quarter worth approximately $2,381,000. Cambridge Trust Co. purchased a new position in Fidelis Insurance in the first quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Boston Partners grew its position in Fidelis Insurance by 213.7% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 714,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,922,000 after acquiring an additional 486,888 shares during the period. 81.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fidelis Insurance Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE FIHL opened at $17.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.27 and a beta of -0.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited has a 12-month low of $11.55 and a 12-month high of $20.53. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.64.

Fidelis Insurance Announces Dividend

Fidelis Insurance ( NYSE:FIHL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $547.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $582.19 million. Fidelis Insurance had a net margin of 20.96% and a return on equity of 15.67%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. Fidelis Insurance’s payout ratio is currently 9.71%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FIHL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on Fidelis Insurance in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Fidelis Insurance in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Fidelis Insurance in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. They set an “inline” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Fidelis Insurance in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Fidelis Insurance from $18.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.13.

Fidelis Insurance Profile

Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products in Bermuda, the Republic of Ireland, and the United Kingdom. It operates in three segments: Specialty, Reinsurance, and Bespoke segments. The Specialty segment offers aviation and aerospace, energy, marine, property direct and facultative, and other specialty risk solutions.

