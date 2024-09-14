ATEX Resources (CVE:ATX) Stock Price Down 2.2%

ATEX Resources Inc. (CVE:ATX – Get Free Report) shares dropped 2.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$1.32 and last traded at C$1.33. Approximately 82,502 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 637,518 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.36.

ATEX Resources Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of C$275.12 million, a PE ratio of -7.39 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.25 and its 200-day moving average price is C$1.32.

ATEX Resources (CVE:ATX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter.

ATEX Resources Company Profile

ATEX Resources Inc engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral properties in South America. Its flagship property is the Valeriano Copper Gold project covering approximately 3,705 hectares located in the north-central Chile. The company was formerly known as Colombia Crest Gold Corp. and changed its name to ATEX Resources Inc in February 2019.

