ATEX Resources (OTCMKTS:ECRTF) Trading Up 5.5%

ATEX Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:ECRTF – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 5.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $1.00 and last traded at $0.90. Approximately 8,303 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $0.85.

ATEX Resources Price Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.93 and a 200 day moving average of $0.94.

About ATEX Resources

ATEX Resources Inc engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral properties in South America. Its flagship property is the Valeriano Copper Gold project covering approximately 3,705 hectares located in the north-central Chile. The company was formerly known as Colombia Crest Gold Corp. and changed its name to ATEX Resources Inc in February 2019.

