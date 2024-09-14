Aviat Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVNW) Shares Sold by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Aviat Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVNW – Free Report) by 27.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,194 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 8,126 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Aviat Networks were worth $608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Hodges Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Aviat Networks by 80.8% during the second quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 365,535 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,487,000 after purchasing an additional 163,365 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Aviat Networks by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 18,716 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the period. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aviat Networks during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Aviat Networks by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 47,905 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,374,000 after acquiring an additional 3,401 shares during the period. Finally, Bright Futures Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in shares of Aviat Networks in the first quarter valued at approximately $562,000. Institutional investors own 78.62% of the company’s stock.

AVNW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Lake Street Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on shares of Aviat Networks in a report on Friday, July 5th. Northland Securities reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective (down previously from $50.00) on shares of Aviat Networks in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com raised Aviat Networks from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, B. Riley lowered their target price on Aviat Networks from $55.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aviat Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.75.

NASDAQ AVNW opened at $21.34 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $268.03 million, a P/E ratio of 18.89 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.83. Aviat Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.00 and a 1 year high of $38.85.

Aviat Networks, Inc provides microwave networking and wireless access networking solutions in North America, Africa, the Middle East, Europe, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers outdoor, indoor, and split-mount radios; microwave routers, switches, and trunking; and private LTE, virtual fiber, and element management products; and hosted software products, such as aviat design, frequency assurance software, and health assurance software.

