Aviva plc (LON:AV) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Aviva plc (LON:AVGet Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 524.80 ($6.86).

Several research firms recently commented on AV. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Aviva from GBX 525 ($6.87) to GBX 550 ($7.19) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 545 ($7.13) target price on shares of Aviva in a research report on Friday, July 5th.

In other Aviva news, insider Amanda Blanc bought 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 499 ($6.53) per share, with a total value of £31,187.50 ($40,783.97). In related news, insider Amanda Blanc bought 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 499 ($6.53) per share, for a total transaction of £31,187.50 ($40,783.97). Also, insider Pippa Lambert bought 1,003 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 482 ($6.30) per share, with a total value of £4,834.46 ($6,322.03). Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 107,253 shares of company stock worth $52,002,196. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

LON:AV opened at GBX 493.10 ($6.45) on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of £13.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,071.52, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 489.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 481.32. Aviva has a one year low of GBX 375.10 ($4.91) and a one year high of GBX 510.20 ($6.67). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.09, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be issued a GBX 11.90 ($0.16) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.44%. Aviva’s payout ratio is 7,391.30%.

Aviva plc provides various insurance, retirement, investment, and savings products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Canada, and internationally. The company offers life insurance, long-term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products, as well as pension fund business and lifetime mortgage products.

