Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) Stock Holdings Cut by AGF Management Ltd.

AGF Management Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,537 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,740 shares during the quarter. AGF Management Ltd. owned 0.05% of Avnet worth $2,551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avnet by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 210,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,417,000 after acquiring an additional 18,700 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of Avnet by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,083,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,605,000 after acquiring an additional 41,951 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Avnet by 316.5% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 45,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,349,000 after acquiring an additional 34,675 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avnet by 21.2% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 170,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,474,000 after purchasing an additional 29,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Avnet by 5.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,950,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,918,000 after purchasing an additional 519,478 shares in the last quarter. 95.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Avnet alerts:

Avnet Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AVT opened at $50.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Avnet, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.67 and a 1 year high of $55.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.17. The firm has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.19 and a beta of 1.15.

Avnet Increases Dividend

Avnet ( NASDAQ:AVT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.27. Avnet had a return on equity of 9.92% and a net margin of 2.10%. The business had revenue of $5.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.37 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.06 earnings per share. Avnet’s quarterly revenue was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Avnet, Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. This is a positive change from Avnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 11th. Avnet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.36%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AVT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Avnet from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Avnet from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Avnet from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.50.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AVT

Avnet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Avnet, Inc, distributes electronic component technology. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical components; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Avnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.