Bank of New York Mellon Corp Acquires 49,918 Shares of Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX – Free Report) by 31.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 209,136 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 49,918 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Nurix Therapeutics were worth $4,365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 59.5% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 16,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 6,025 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Nurix Therapeutics by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 622,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,422,000 after purchasing an additional 53,721 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in Nurix Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $158,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Nurix Therapeutics by 248.2% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 142,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,467,000 after buying an additional 101,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP raised its stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 80.9% in the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 159,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,644,000 after buying an additional 71,252 shares during the period.

In other news, insider Gwenn Hansen sold 3,408 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.67, for a total value of $70,443.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $933,250.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Gwenn Hansen sold 3,408 shares of Nurix Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.67, for a total value of $70,443.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 45,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $933,250.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Houte Hans Van sold 2,490 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.67, for a total value of $51,468.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 54,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,126,080.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,815 shares of company stock worth $1,416,751 over the last 90 days. 7.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NRIX stock opened at $24.80 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.85. Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.22 and a 12-month high of $26.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.49 and a beta of 2.23.

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 11th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.08). Nurix Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 67.78% and a negative net margin of 264.84%. The firm had revenue of $12.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.35 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NRIX. Truist Financial started coverage on Nurix Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $20.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a report on Friday, September 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on Nurix Therapeutics from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nurix Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.00.

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule and cell therapies for the treatment of cancer, inflammatory conditions, and other diseases. The company develops NX-2127, an orally bioavailable Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases; and NX-1607, an orally bioavailable Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

