Bank of New York Mellon Corp Cuts Position in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its stake in shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Free Report) by 13.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 133,284 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,872 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $4,122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 8,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in British American Tobacco by 3.8% in the first quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC now owns 11,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC grew its holdings in British American Tobacco by 5.0% in the first quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 8,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 7,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MADDEN SECURITIES Corp boosted its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp now owns 30,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $944,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of British American Tobacco stock opened at $39.16 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.22. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 12-month low of $28.25 and a 12-month high of $39.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Separately, StockNews.com cut British American Tobacco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 11th.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It also offers vapour, heated, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.

