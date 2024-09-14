Bank of New York Mellon Corp Grows Holdings in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 45,979 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,525 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF were worth $4,336,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fortis Group Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 134 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF during the fourth quarter worth $105,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF in the fourth quarter worth $136,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 500.0% during the 1st quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 390 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF stock opened at $92.44 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a PE ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.53. iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF has a 1-year low of $60.65 and a 1-year high of $98.70. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.04.

About iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF

iShares North American Tech ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the United States-traded technology companies, as represented by the S&P North American Technology Sector Index (the Index).

