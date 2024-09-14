Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $4.36 Million Stock Position in AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMK)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMK – Free Report) by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 126,203 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,971 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.17% of AssetMark Financial worth $4,360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Azora Capital LP raised its holdings in AssetMark Financial by 32.8% during the 4th quarter. Azora Capital LP now owns 465,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,937,000 after buying an additional 114,965 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of AssetMark Financial by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 943,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,257,000 after acquiring an additional 98,444 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of AssetMark Financial by 1,614.0% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 84,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,903,000 after acquiring an additional 79,132 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AssetMark Financial during the first quarter worth $2,124,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in AssetMark Financial by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,140,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,778,000 after acquiring an additional 23,509 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.64% of the company’s stock.

Get AssetMark Financial alerts:

AssetMark Financial Price Performance

Shares of AMK opened at $35.24 on Friday. AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.92 and a twelve month high of $37.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.45 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.81 and a 200-day moving average of $34.75.

About AssetMark Financial

AssetMark Financial ( NYSE:AMK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.01). AssetMark Financial had a net margin of 19.43% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The company had revenue of $198.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.28 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

(Free Report)

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management platform in the United States. It offers an open-architecture product platform, as well as client advice, asset allocation options, practice management, support services, and technology solutions to the financial adviser channel.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AssetMark Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AssetMark Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.