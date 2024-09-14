Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $4.41 Million Stock Position in USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA – Free Report) by 5.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 97,375 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,205 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in USANA Health Sciences were worth $4,405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of USNA. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 109,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,943,000 after buying an additional 27,053 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $340,000. First Hawaiian Bank raised its stake in USANA Health Sciences by 36.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 12,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after buying an additional 3,350 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its holdings in USANA Health Sciences by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 111,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,407,000 after purchasing an additional 2,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in USANA Health Sciences by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. 54.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

USANA Health Sciences Price Performance

Shares of USNA opened at $38.42 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.83. USANA Health Sciences, Inc. has a one year low of $36.05 and a one year high of $60.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $731.94 million, a PE ratio of 11.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.90.

Insiders Place Their Bets

USANA Health Sciences ( NYSE:USNA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.11). USANA Health Sciences had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 6.29%. The firm had revenue of $212.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $218.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. Analysts expect that USANA Health Sciences, Inc. will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other USANA Health Sciences news, Director Gilbert A. Fuller sold 674 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.69, for a total value of $26,751.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other USANA Health Sciences news, insider Paul A. Jones sold 6,266 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.38, for a total value of $240,489.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gilbert A. Fuller sold 674 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.69, for a total value of $26,751.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,940 shares of company stock worth $311,670. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on USANA Health Sciences from $46.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 25th. StockNews.com downgraded USANA Health Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th.

USANA Health Sciences Company Profile

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional, personal care, and skincare products in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers consisting of targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and food that include meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products.

