Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $4.54 Million Position in Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY – Free Report) by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 191,122 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,539 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Byline Bancorp were worth $4,537,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Byline Bancorp by 104.5% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in Byline Bancorp by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 13,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 2,464 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Byline Bancorp by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 60,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,421,000 after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Byline Bancorp by 17,066.0% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 8,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 8,533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Byline Bancorp by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 220,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,200,000 after purchasing an additional 8,846 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

Byline Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of Byline Bancorp stock opened at $26.56 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 1.12. Byline Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $18.39 and a one year high of $29.49.

Byline Bancorp Announces Dividend

Byline Bancorp ( NYSE:BY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $154.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.25 million. Byline Bancorp had a net margin of 19.42% and a return on equity of 12.69%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Byline Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 6th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 6th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. Byline Bancorp’s payout ratio is 13.19%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BY. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Byline Bancorp from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Hovde Group started coverage on Byline Bancorp in a research note on Monday, May 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.50 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $34.00 price target (up previously from $27.00) on shares of Byline Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Stephens increased their price target on Byline Bancorp from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Byline Bancorp

In other news, Director Pamela C. Stewart bought 3,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.99 per share, for a total transaction of $100,061.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 6,336 shares in the company, valued at approximately $164,672.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Pamela C. Stewart bought 3,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.99 per share, for a total transaction of $100,061.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 6,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,672.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John Barkidjija sold 1,488 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.26, for a total transaction of $43,538.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $898,018.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,309 shares of company stock worth $1,131,254 over the last three months. Company insiders own 30.06% of the company’s stock.

Byline Bancorp Company Profile

Byline Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Byline Bank that provides various banking products and services for small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and consumers in the United States. It offers various retail deposit products, including non-interest-bearing accounts, money market demand accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, and time deposits; ATM and debit cards; and online, mobile, and text banking services, as well as commercial deposits.

