Bank of New York Mellon Corp Increases Holdings in Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH – Free Report) by 6.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 152,545 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 9,561 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.48% of Beazer Homes USA worth $4,192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BZH. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Beazer Homes USA during the fourth quarter valued at about $201,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Beazer Homes USA during the fourth quarter valued at about $207,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Beazer Homes USA during the fourth quarter valued at about $221,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 10.7% during the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 9,982 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DGS Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 4.1% during the first quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 9,817 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. 85.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. B. Riley dropped their price target on Beazer Homes USA from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Beazer Homes USA in a research report on Friday, May 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Zelman & Associates lowered Beazer Homes USA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Wedbush upgraded Beazer Homes USA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Beazer Homes USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.67.

Beazer Homes USA stock opened at $33.59 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 12.42. Beazer Homes USA, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.03 and a fifty-two week high of $34.89. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 6.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 2.17.

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The construction company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $595.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $597.67 million. Beazer Homes USA had a net margin of 6.63% and a return on equity of 12.61%. Beazer Homes USA’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Beazer Homes USA, Inc. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Beazer Homes USA news, EVP Keith L. Belknap, Jr. sold 13,300 shares of Beazer Homes USA stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.17, for a total value of $414,561.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 150,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,701,028.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Beazer Homes USA news, EVP Keith L. Belknap, Jr. sold 13,300 shares of Beazer Homes USA stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.17, for a total value of $414,561.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 150,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,701,028.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Keith L. Belknap, Jr. sold 13,462 shares of Beazer Homes USA stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.73, for a total transaction of $413,687.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 164,119 shares in the company, valued at $5,043,376.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.99% of the company’s stock.

Beazer Homes USA, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family and multi-family homes under the Beazer Homes, Gatherings, and Choice Plans names. The company also sells its homes through commissioned new home sales counselors and independent brokers in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Indiana, Delaware, Maryland, Tennessee, Virginia, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

