Bank of New York Mellon Corp Increases Holdings in Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR – Free Report) by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 139,288 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,812 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Thermon Group were worth $4,284,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Thermon Group by 9.8% in the second quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,838 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Thermon Group by 8.3% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 10,093 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. Clifford Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Thermon Group by 5.7% in the first quarter. Clifford Capital Partners LLC now owns 22,596 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $739,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Thermon Group by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,074 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 2,006 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners raised its position in Thermon Group by 26.0% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 21,984 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $719,000 after purchasing an additional 4,533 shares during the period. 99.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Thermon Group alerts:

Thermon Group Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE THR opened at $28.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $975.13 million, a PE ratio of 19.23 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.76 and a 52-week high of $35.93. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $30.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.92.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Thermon Group ( NYSE:THR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $115.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.99 million. Thermon Group had a return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 9.78%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on THR. Roth Mkm upped their price target on Thermon Group from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. StockNews.com upgraded Thermon Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday.

Read Our Latest Analysis on THR

Thermon Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Thermon Group Holdings, Inc provides engineered industrial process heating solutions for process industries in the United States and Latin America, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It provides heat tracing products, such as electric heat tracing cables, steam heating solutions, controls, monitoring and software, instrumentation, project services, industrial heating and filtration solutions, temporary electrical power distribution and lighting, and other products and services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Thermon Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermon Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.