Bank of New York Mellon Corp Increases Stake in First Community Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCBC)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in First Community Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCBC – Free Report) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 124,760 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,623 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in First Community Bankshares were worth $4,596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in First Community Bankshares by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,781 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in First Community Bankshares by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 26,012 shares of the bank’s stock worth $901,000 after purchasing an additional 1,925 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of First Community Bankshares in the 1st quarter worth about $128,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in shares of First Community Bankshares by 60.9% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 12,252 shares of the bank’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 4,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of First Community Bankshares by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 965,956 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,838,000 after acquiring an additional 5,446 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.95% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at First Community Bankshares

In other First Community Bankshares news, SVP Sarah W. Harmon sold 2,593 shares of First Community Bankshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.46, for a total transaction of $115,284.78. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $215,853.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.67% of the company’s stock.

First Community Bankshares Stock Performance

Shares of FCBC stock opened at $42.96 on Friday. First Community Bankshares, Inc. has a one year low of $28.13 and a one year high of $45.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is $41.69 and its 200 day moving average is $36.56. The company has a market capitalization of $784.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.52.

First Community Bankshares (NASDAQ:FCBC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $41.25 million for the quarter. First Community Bankshares had a net margin of 28.30% and a return on equity of 11.30%.

First Community Bankshares Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th were paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. This is a boost from First Community Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. First Community Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is 45.76%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Hovde Group assumed coverage on shares of First Community Bankshares in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company.

First Community Bankshares Profile

First Community Bankshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for First Community Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers demand deposit accounts, savings and money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement plans; and commercial, consumer real estate, and consumer and other loans.

