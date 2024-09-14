Bank of New York Mellon Corp Invests $4.39 Million in Hut 8 Corp. (NASDAQ:HUT)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Hut 8 Corp. (NASDAQ:HUT – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 292,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,390,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.32% of Hut 8 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Hut 8 by 8,329.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,787,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,770,000 after purchasing an additional 2,754,037 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hut 8 during the first quarter valued at $18,191,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Hut 8 by 79.6% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,260,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,920,000 after buying an additional 558,824 shares during the period. Westend Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hut 8 in the 1st quarter worth about $5,190,000. Finally, Vident Advisory LLC boosted its position in Hut 8 by 78.3% during the 1st quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 581,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,422,000 after acquiring an additional 255,307 shares during the period. 31.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Shenif Visram sold 20,239 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.38, for a total value of $270,797.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $588,171.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Hut 8 news, Director Joseph Flinn sold 7,618 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.74, for a total transaction of $89,435.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,861 shares in the company, valued at $139,248.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Shenif Visram sold 20,239 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.38, for a total value of $270,797.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,959 shares in the company, valued at $588,171.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HUT. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Hut 8 from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Hut 8 in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. HC Wainwright raised shares of Hut 8 from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $7.50 to $13.50 in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Hut 8 in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Hut 8 in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.08.

HUT stock opened at $11.24 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. Hut 8 Corp. has a 12 month low of $6.18 and a 12 month high of $21.10.

Hut 8 (NASDAQ:HUT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $35.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hut 8 Corp. will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Hut 8 Corp., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, builds, manages, and operates data centers for digital assets mining, computing, and artificial intelligence in the United States. It operates in four segments: Digital Assets Mining, Managed Services, High Performance Computing Colocation and Cloud, and Other.

