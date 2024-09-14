Bank of New York Mellon Corp Raises Position in QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS – Free Report) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 930,614 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,897 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.19% of QuantumScape worth $4,579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in QS. CWM LLC increased its stake in QuantumScape by 56.0% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,556 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in QuantumScape in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Alaska Wealth Advisors bought a new position in QuantumScape in the second quarter valued at $49,000. StepStone Group LP bought a new position in shares of QuantumScape during the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of QuantumScape during the first quarter valued at about $64,000. Institutional investors own 29.87% of the company’s stock.

Get QuantumScape alerts:

QuantumScape Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of QuantumScape stock opened at $5.95 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.19 and a beta of 4.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 8.66 and a current ratio of 8.66. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.33 and a 200 day moving average of $5.88. QuantumScape Co. has a fifty-two week low of $4.67 and a fifty-two week high of $10.03.

Insider Activity at QuantumScape

QuantumScape ( NYSE:QS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.03). During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.26) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that QuantumScape Co. will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Fritz Prinz sold 25,816 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.87, for a total value of $125,723.92. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 267,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,300,343.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Fritz Prinz sold 25,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.87, for a total transaction of $125,723.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 267,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,300,343.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Timothy Holme sold 44,306 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.11, for a total transaction of $270,709.66. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,168,496 shares in the company, valued at $7,139,510.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 920,011 shares of company stock valued at $5,518,791. Insiders own 10.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price objective (up from $6.00) on shares of QuantumScape in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of QuantumScape in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on QuantumScape in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.53.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on QuantumScape

QuantumScape Profile

(Free Report)

QuantumScape Corporation, a research and development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for QuantumScape Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuantumScape and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.