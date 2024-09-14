Better Capital PCC Limited 2009 (BCAP.L) (LON:BCAP) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $20.02

Shares of Better Capital PCC Limited 2009 (BCAP.L) (LON:BCAP – Get Free Report) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 20.02 ($0.26) and traded as low as GBX 20.02 ($0.26). Better Capital PCC Limited 2009 (BCAP.L) shares last traded at GBX 20.02 ($0.26), with a volume of 3,818,514 shares traded.
Better Capital PCC Limited 2009 (BCAP.L) Stock Performance
The firm has a market cap of £7.06 million and a P/E ratio of -7.41. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 20.02 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 20.02.
About Better Capital PCC Limited 2009 (BCAP.L)
Better Capital PCC Limited is a private equity firm specializing in investments in turnaround and distressed mid-market companies. The firm prefers to invest in companies based in United Kingdom, Ireland, and continental European companies. It seeks to invest between £5 million ($6.50 million) and £100 million ($130.05 million) in its portfolio companies with turnover between £50 million ($65.02 million) and £500 million ($650.26 million).
