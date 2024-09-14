Beyond, Inc. (NYSE:BYON) Shares Purchased by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Beyond, Inc. (NYSE:BYON – Free Report) by 323.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,059 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,430 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Beyond worth $367,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in Beyond during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,152,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in Beyond in the 1st quarter valued at $795,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Beyond during the 2nd quarter worth $399,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Beyond in the first quarter valued at about $1,479,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Beyond during the first quarter worth about $71,000. 76.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Beyond alerts:

Beyond Stock Performance

NYSE:BYON opened at $11.39 on Friday. Beyond, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.05 and a 1-year high of $37.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.88. The firm has a market cap of $520.86 million, a PE ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 3.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Beyond ( NYSE:BYON Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $398.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $381.74 million. Beyond had a negative net margin of 22.03% and a negative return on equity of 49.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Beyond, Inc. will post -3.54 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on Beyond from $22.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 26th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Beyond in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Beyond from $37.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Beyond from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Beyond from $15.50 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Beyond currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.29.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on BYON

Insider Transactions at Beyond

In other Beyond news, Director Barclay F. Corbus acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.66 per share, with a total value of $53,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 66,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $710,680.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director William Benjamin Nettles, Jr. sold 10,412 shares of Beyond stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.35, for a total transaction of $97,352.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,368 shares in the company, valued at $106,290.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Barclay F. Corbus bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.66 per share, with a total value of $53,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 66,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $710,680.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Beyond Company Profile

(Free Report)

Beyond, Inc operates as an online retailer of furniture and home furnishings products in the United States and Canada. The company offers furniture, bedding and bath, patio and outdoor gear, area rugs, tabletop and cookware, décor, storage and organization, small appliances, home improvement, and other products under the Bed Bath & Beyond brand.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BYON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Beyond, Inc. (NYSE:BYON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Beyond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beyond and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.