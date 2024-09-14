Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) Stock Position Reduced by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC trimmed its holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 117,288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,275 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 0.07% of Blackstone Mortgage Trust worth $2,043,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BXMT. Park Place Capital Corp acquired a new position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 66.4% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 871 shares during the period. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Westend Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the first quarter valued at $83,000. 64.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Blackstone Mortgage Trust news, CEO Katharine A. Keenan bought 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.16 per share, with a total value of $274,560.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 198,960 shares in the company, valued at $3,414,153.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Katharine A. Keenan acquired 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.16 per share, with a total value of $274,560.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 198,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,414,153.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Timothy Steven Johnson acquired 57,050 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.50 per share, with a total value of $998,375.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 423,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,406,892.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 83,050 shares of company stock valued at $1,448,135 and sold 6,502 shares valued at $114,741. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Stock Up 2.1 %

BXMT stock opened at $19.21 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 640.17 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.39. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.53 and a 52 week high of $23.67.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $466.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.87 million. Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a positive return on equity of 10.16% and a negative net margin of 7.98%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s payout ratio is 8,266.67%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BXMT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.58.

About Blackstone Mortgage Trust

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company originates and acquires senior floating rate mortgage loans that are secured by a first-priority mortgage on commercial real estate assets.

