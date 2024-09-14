BMO Capital Markets Trims Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) Target Price to $55.00

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by BMO Capital Markets from $65.00 to $55.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

PLAY has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group decreased their target price on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $66.00 to $56.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Loop Capital cut their price target on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $86.00 to $63.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $62.57.

PLAY opened at $32.52 on Wednesday. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a 52 week low of $29.31 and a 52 week high of $69.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.86. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.84 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.54.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 10th. The restaurant operator reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $557.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $560.65 million. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a return on equity of 51.75% and a net margin of 5.10%. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Darin Harper bought 13,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $38.78 per share, for a total transaction of $521,125.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,380,490.44. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eminence Capital LP increased its position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 69.3% during the second quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 3,768,476 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $150,023,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542,154 shares in the last quarter. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at about $72,730,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,266,280 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $50,411,000 after acquiring an additional 95,499 shares during the period. Rubric Capital Management LP increased its position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 104.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 1,225,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $48,767,000 after acquiring an additional 626,497 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,144,268 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $45,553,000 after acquiring an additional 25,138 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.45% of the company’s stock.

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

