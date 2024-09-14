BMO High Yield US Corporate Bond Hedged to CAD Index ETF (TSE:ZHY) Shares Up 0.2%

BMO High Yield US Corporate Bond Hedged to CAD Index ETF (TSE:ZHY – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 0.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$11.40 and last traded at C$11.39. 7,986 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 12% from the average session volume of 9,068 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$11.37.

BMO High Yield US Corporate Bond Hedged to CAD Index ETF Price Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$11.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$11.11.

