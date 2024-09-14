BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $63.39

BNP Paribas SA (EPA:BNP – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €63.39 ($69.66) and traded as high as €63.90 ($70.22). BNP Paribas shares last traded at €63.47 ($69.75), with a volume of 2,425,097 shares trading hands.
BNP Paribas Stock Performance
The stock’s 50-day moving average is €61.90 and its 200-day moving average is €63.39.
BNP Paribas Company Profile
BNP Paribas SA provides various banking and financial products and services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three divisions: Corporate & Institutional Banking; Commercial, Personal Banking & Services; and Investment & Protection Services.
