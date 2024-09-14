Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) Stake Raised by Texas Permanent School Fund Corp

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,584 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,935 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Boise Cascade were worth $4,362,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Boise Cascade during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boise Cascade during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boise Cascade during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. iA Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Boise Cascade during the 1st quarter worth $82,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade by 500.0% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 600 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BCC opened at $135.86 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $129.16 and its 200-day moving average is $133.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The company has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 1.52. Boise Cascade has a fifty-two week low of $87.32 and a fifty-two week high of $154.67.

Boise Cascade ( NYSE:BCC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The construction company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.16. Boise Cascade had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 20.17%. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.67 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Boise Cascade will post 9.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. This is an increase from Boise Cascade’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Boise Cascade’s payout ratio is 6.83%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Boise Cascade from $140.00 to $122.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Boise Cascade from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Boise Cascade from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $154.00 price target (down previously from $159.00) on shares of Boise Cascade in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.00.

Boise Cascade Company engages in manufacture of wood products and distribution of building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels; and ponderosa pine shop lumber and appearance grade boards.

