Bone Biologics (OTC:BBLG) Trading Down 32.8%

Bone Biologics Co. (OTC:BBLG – Get Free Report) was down 32.8% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.80 and last traded at $0.80. Approximately 661,257 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 20% from the average daily volume of 822,625 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.19.

Bone Biologics Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.69. The firm has a market cap of $880,000.00, a P/E ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 0.31.

Bone Biologics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bone Biologics Corporation, a medical device company, focuses on bone regeneration in spinal fusion using the recombinant human protein. The company's NELL-1/DBM, an osteopromotive recombinant protein that provides target specific control over bone regeneration. It also develops NELL-1/DBM Fusion Device for use in spinal fusion procedures in skeletally mature patients with spinal degenerative disc disease at one level from L2-S1.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bone Biologics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bone Biologics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.