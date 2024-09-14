Bonterra Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:BONXF) Short Interest Update

Bonterra Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:BONXF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,200 shares, a growth of 2,540.0% from the August 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 45,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Bonterra Resources Price Performance

OTCMKTS:BONXF opened at $0.21 on Friday. Bonterra Resources has a 1 year low of $0.12 and a 1 year high of $0.26. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.20 and a 200-day moving average of $0.19.

Bonterra Resources Company Profile

Bonterra Resources Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. It explores primarily for gold and silver deposits. The company's primary projects include the Gladiator, Moroy, and Barry deposits. It also owns 100% interest in the Bachelor Mill. Bonterra Resources Inc was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Val-D'or, Canada.

