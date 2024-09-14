Bonterra Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:BONXF) Short Interest Update

Bonterra Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:BONXF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,200 shares, a growth of 2,540.0% from the August 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 45,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Bonterra Resources Price Performance
OTCMKTS:BONXF opened at $0.21 on Friday. Bonterra Resources has a 1 year low of $0.12 and a 1 year high of $0.26. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.20 and a 200-day moving average of $0.19.
Bonterra Resources Company Profile
