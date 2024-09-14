Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) Shares Sold by Caprock Group LLC

Caprock Group LLC decreased its holdings in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Free Report) by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,002 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 531 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BXP. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 593.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 35,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,464,000 after acquiring an additional 30,048 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Boston Properties during the fourth quarter worth $93,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boston Properties during the fourth quarter worth $337,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,228,879 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $156,407,000 after purchasing an additional 22,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 10,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $732,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BXP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Boston Properties in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Boston Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.54.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Boston Properties news, EVP Peter V. Otteni sold 4,785 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.44, for a total transaction of $351,410.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Peter V. Otteni sold 4,785 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.44, for a total value of $351,410.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 21,835 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.25, for a total transaction of $1,621,248.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Boston Properties Trading Up 1.8 %

NYSE BXP opened at $80.06 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.18. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.64 and a 52-week high of $80.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $70.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.80. The company has a quick ratio of 4.83, a current ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.72 by ($1.21). Boston Properties had a return on equity of 2.05% and a net margin of 5.01%. The firm had revenue of $850.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $819.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 7.11 EPS for the current year.

Boston Properties Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.90%. Boston Properties’s payout ratio is currently 321.31%.

About Boston Properties

Boston Properties, Inc (NYSE: BXP) (BXP or the Company) is the largest publicly traded developer, owner, and manager of premier workplaces in the United States, concentrated in six dynamic gateway markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Seattle, and Washington, DC. BXP has delivered places that power progress for our clients and communities for more than 50 years.

