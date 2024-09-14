Boyd Wealth Management LLC Has $686,000 Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Boyd Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,548 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 107 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises about 0.4% of Boyd Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Boyd Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Cooksen Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Clarity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Steph & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. Advantage Trust Co acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. bought a new position in Amazon.com during the first quarter worth about $69,000. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMZN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $220.00 to $221.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $210.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $222.49.

Insider Activity

In other Amazon.com news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 1,228,993 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.36, for a total value of $246,241,037.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 930,696,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $186,474,307,462.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Amazon.com news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 1,228,993 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.36, for a total value of $246,241,037.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 930,696,284 shares in the company, valued at $186,474,307,462.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 20,784 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.77, for a total value of $3,757,123.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,056,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $371,759,651.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,104,317 shares of company stock valued at $1,220,621,322 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $186.49 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.96 trillion, a PE ratio of 52.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $118.35 and a 52 week high of $201.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $179.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $181.56.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.18. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.39% and a net margin of 7.35%. The business had revenue of $147.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.63 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

