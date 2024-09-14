Brenmiller Energy Ltd (NASDAQ:BNRG) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Brenmiller Energy Ltd (NASDAQ:BNRG – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 661,300 shares, an increase of 3,398.9% from the August 15th total of 18,900 shares. Currently, 48.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 5,280,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Brenmiller Energy Stock Performance
BNRG opened at $0.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.56. Brenmiller Energy has a 1 year low of $0.60 and a 1 year high of $8.20. The company has a market capitalization of $2.10 million, a PE ratio of -0.12 and a beta of -0.67.
About Brenmiller Energy
