Brenmiller Energy Ltd (NASDAQ:BNRG) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Brenmiller Energy Ltd (NASDAQ:BNRG – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 661,300 shares, an increase of 3,398.9% from the August 15th total of 18,900 shares. Currently, 48.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 5,280,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Brenmiller Energy Stock Performance

BNRG opened at $0.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.56. Brenmiller Energy has a 1 year low of $0.60 and a 1 year high of $8.20. The company has a market capitalization of $2.10 million, a PE ratio of -0.12 and a beta of -0.67.

Get Brenmiller Energy alerts:

About Brenmiller Energy

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Brenmiller Energy Ltd. develops, produces, markets, and sells thermal energy storage (TES) systems based on its proprietary technology that enables renewable integration, increases energy efficiency, and reduces carbon emissions. Its TES system dispatches thermal energy on demand in the form of steam, which can be saturated for industrial use, or in the form of a superheated steam, which can be used to activate steam turbines.

Receive News & Ratings for Brenmiller Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brenmiller Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.