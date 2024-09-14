Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Sold by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,593,428 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 232,327 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Bristol-Myers Squibb worth $107,705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BMY. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,235 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter valued at $508,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at $67,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 17,184 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $882,000 after acquiring an additional 1,576 shares during the period. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,897 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

BMY opened at $49.13 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $46.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.61 billion, a PE ratio of -15.85, a P/E/G ratio of 12.59 and a beta of 0.46. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a one year low of $39.35 and a one year high of $60.55.

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $12.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.54 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 12.51% and a negative net margin of 14.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.75 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 4th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.88%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently -77.42%.

BMY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $53.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bristol-Myers Squibb presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.67.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

