Brokerages Set Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Price Target at $71.31

Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirty-three research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Twenty-three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, nine have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $71.57.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FTNT. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Fortinet from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on Fortinet from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 target price on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Fortinet from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, HSBC upgraded Fortinet from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th.

Shares of FTNT opened at $75.01 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $57.38 billion, a PE ratio of 49.03, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $67.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45. Fortinet has a 12 month low of $44.12 and a 12 month high of $78.08.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The software maker reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.16. Fortinet had a negative return on equity of 2,160.10% and a net margin of 23.71%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Fortinet will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

In other Fortinet news, CEO Ken Xie sold 23,693 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.06, for a total transaction of $1,731,010.58. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,842,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,568,434,657.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Fortinet news, VP Michael Xie sold 24,712 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.11, for a total value of $1,386,590.32. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 10,847,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $608,626,179.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ken Xie sold 23,693 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.06, for a total transaction of $1,731,010.58. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,842,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,568,434,657.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 72,672 shares of company stock valued at $4,573,864. Corporate insiders own 18.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Fortinet by 72,668.0% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 18,192 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after buying an additional 18,167 shares during the period. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Fortinet during the fourth quarter valued at about $10,394,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Fortinet by 121.4% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 244,879 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $14,333,000 after purchasing an additional 134,265 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in shares of Fortinet by 30.2% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,675,718 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $98,080,000 after purchasing an additional 389,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advanced Portfolio Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,537,000. Institutional investors own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

