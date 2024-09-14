Brokers Set Expectations for Kinross Gold Co.’s FY2027 Earnings (TSE:K)

Kinross Gold Co. (TSE:K – Free Report) (NYSE:KGC) – Equities researchers at Stifel Canada issued their FY2027 earnings estimates for shares of Kinross Gold in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, September 11th. Stifel Canada analyst I. Rico anticipates that the company will earn $0.41 per share for the year.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on K. Eight Capital boosted their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from C$13.75 to C$16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from C$17.00 to C$16.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$14.60.

Kinross Gold Stock Performance

TSE:K opened at C$13.36 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$16.43 billion, a PE ratio of 24.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.89. Kinross Gold has a 12-month low of C$5.91 and a 12-month high of C$13.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$12.13 and a 200 day moving average price of C$10.29.

Kinross Gold (TSE:K – Get Free Report) (NYSE:KGC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported C$0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.18 by C$0.01. Kinross Gold had a return on equity of 7.81% and a net margin of 10.91%. The firm had revenue of C$1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.39 billion.

Kinross Gold Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd were given a $0.041 dividend. This is a positive change from Kinross Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 22nd. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.63%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Senior Officer Claude J.S. Schimper sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.31, for a total value of C$55,395.00. In other news, Senior Officer Claude J.S. Schimper sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.31, for a total value of C$55,395.00. Also, Senior Officer William D. Dunford sold 6,076 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.76, for a total value of C$65,377.76. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Kinross Gold

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, Brazil, Chile, Canada, and Mauritania. The company operates the Fort Knox mine and the Manh Choh project in Alaska, as well as the Round Mountain and the Bald Mountain mines in Nevada, the United States; the Paracatu mine in Brazil; the La Coipa and the Lobo-Marte project in Chile; the Tasiast mine in Mauritania; and the Great Bear project in Canada.

