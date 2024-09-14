Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG) Shares Sold by Sentry Investment Management LLC

Sentry Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG – Free Report) by 17.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 696 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 143 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Bunge Global were worth $74,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in Bunge Global by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 843 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Bunge Global by 3.9% in the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,589 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bunge Global by 52.3% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 297 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Bunge Global by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,778 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Bunge Global by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 5,761 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $615,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. 86.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Citigroup lowered shares of Bunge Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Bunge Global has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.00.

Bunge Global Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BG opened at $97.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $13.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.84 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $102.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.82. Bunge Global SA has a 1-year low of $86.10 and a 1-year high of $115.84.

Bunge Global (NYSE:BG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by ($0.06). Bunge Global had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 2.33%. The firm had revenue of $13.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.72 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Bunge Global SA will post 9.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bunge Global Company Profile

Bunge Global SA operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains comprising wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

