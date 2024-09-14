Cadre Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CDRE) Shares Purchased by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Cadre Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CDRE – Free Report) by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,534 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,442 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Cadre were worth $521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CDRE. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Cadre by 32.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 460,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,671,000 after acquiring an additional 113,722 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Cadre in the fourth quarter valued at about $980,000. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC boosted its stake in Cadre by 127.5% during the first quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 145,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,282,000 after buying an additional 81,780 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Cadre by 21.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,180,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,724,000 after acquiring an additional 206,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Cadre by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 161,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,404,000 after acquiring an additional 35,476 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CDRE opened at $35.77 on Friday. Cadre Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.33 and a 52-week high of $39.81. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.42. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.42, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Cadre ( NYSE:CDRE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.04. Cadre had a return on equity of 17.45% and a net margin of 7.55%. The company had revenue of $144.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.06 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. Cadre’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Cadre Holdings, Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 2nd were paid a $0.0875 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. Cadre’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.65%.

Cadre Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes safety that provides protection to users in hazardous or life-threatening situations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Distribution. It offers body armor product, such as concealable, corrections, and tactical armor under the Safariland and Protech Tactical brand names; survival suits, remotely operated vehicles, specialty tools, blast sensors, accessories, and vehicle blast attenuation seats for bomb safety technicians; bomb suits; duty gear, including belts and accessories; and other protective equipment comprising communications gear, forensic and investigation products, firearms cleaning solutions, and crowd control products.

