Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. Acquires 115 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 2.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $995,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in JPM. Retirement Group LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 227.1% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Richardson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Davidson Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $219.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $212.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.06.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $204.32 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $581.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $135.19 and a twelve month high of $225.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $211.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $200.80.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $6.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.19 by $1.93. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.32% and a return on equity of 17.26%. The company had revenue of $50.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.23 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.37 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.78 EPS for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

