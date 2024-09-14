Calibre Mining Corp. (TSE:CXB) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Calibre Mining Corp. (TSE:CXB – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$2.90.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CXB shares. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Calibre Mining from C$2.40 to C$2.60 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Calibre Mining from C$2.50 to C$3.00 in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Cormark upped their price objective on shares of Calibre Mining from C$3.00 to C$3.15 in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Calibre Mining from C$2.50 to C$3.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Calibre Mining from C$3.75 to C$4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd.

Calibre Mining stock opened at C$2.54 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$2.16 and a 200-day moving average price of C$1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.77, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 2.33. Calibre Mining has a fifty-two week low of C$1.16 and a fifty-two week high of C$2.56. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 2.07.

Calibre Mining (TSE:CXB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$187.89 million for the quarter. Calibre Mining had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 9.30%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Calibre Mining will post 0.3930435 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Darren John Hall purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$1.81 per share, for a total transaction of C$45,250.00. In the last three months, insiders have bought 40,550 shares of company stock worth $76,994. 6.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Calibre Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of gold properties in Nicaragua, the United States, and Canada. It primarily explores gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company was formerly known as TLC Ventures Corp. and changed its name to Calibre Mining Corp.

