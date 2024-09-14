Campbell Soup (NASDAQ:CPB) Given New $51.00 Price Target at TD Cowen

Campbell Soup (NASDAQ:CPB – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by analysts at TD Cowen from $47.00 to $51.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Cowen’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 0.18% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on CPB. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Campbell Soup from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Campbell Soup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.92.

Shares of CPB opened at $51.09 on Thursday. Campbell Soup has a twelve month low of $37.94 and a twelve month high of $52.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.68, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $48.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.69.

Campbell Soup (NASDAQ:CPB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.01. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 24.08% and a net margin of 5.88%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Campbell Soup will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. M&G Plc acquired a new position in Campbell Soup during the second quarter worth approximately $469,000. Lingohr Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup during the 4th quarter valued at $627,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 661,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,592,000 after buying an additional 40,504 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new position in shares of Campbell Soup in the 4th quarter worth $1,211,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Campbell Soup in the fourth quarter valued at $1,045,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.35% of the company’s stock.

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

