Campbell Soup (NASDAQ:CPB) Shares Sold by Prudential PLC

Prudential PLC trimmed its holdings in Campbell Soup (NASDAQ:CPB – Free Report) by 44.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,063 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,576 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $364,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in shares of Campbell Soup in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 3,760.9% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the period. TruNorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Campbell Soup in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in Campbell Soup during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors own 52.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup raised their target price on Campbell Soup from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Campbell Soup from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Campbell Soup currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.92.

Campbell Soup Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of Campbell Soup stock opened at $51.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.18. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.69. Campbell Soup has a 52-week low of $37.94 and a 52-week high of $52.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.24.

Campbell Soup (NASDAQ:CPB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 24.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Campbell Soup will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Campbell Soup

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

