Canaccord Genuity Group Lowers Vivid Seats (NASDAQ:SEAT) Price Target to $7.00

Vivid Seats (NASDAQ:SEAT – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity Group from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 75.88% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on Vivid Seats from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Vivid Seats from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Vivid Seats from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Benchmark dropped their price objective on Vivid Seats from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price target on Vivid Seats from $6.50 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Vivid Seats has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.06.

NASDAQ SEAT opened at $3.98 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $828.16 million, a PE ratio of 7.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.64 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.22. Vivid Seats has a 12 month low of $3.58 and a 12 month high of $8.80.

Vivid Seats (NASDAQ:SEAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $198.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.68 million. Vivid Seats had a net margin of 4.73% and a return on equity of 57.44%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Vivid Seats will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEAT. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Vivid Seats by 118.3% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,597,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,626,000 after purchasing an additional 1,949,891 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vivid Seats in the fourth quarter worth approximately $10,815,000. Invenomic Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Vivid Seats by 289.4% in the first quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 1,539,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143,870 shares during the last quarter. Anson Funds Management LP raised its stake in shares of Vivid Seats by 66.5% in the first quarter. Anson Funds Management LP now owns 2,695,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Vivid Seats in the first quarter worth approximately $5,690,000. 39.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vivid Seats Inc operates an online ticket marketplace in the United States, Canada, and Japan. The company operates in two segments, Marketplace and Resale. The Marketplace segment acts as an intermediary between event ticket buyers and sellers; processes ticket sales on its website and mobile applications through its distribution partners; and sells tickets for sports, concerts, theater events, and other live events.

