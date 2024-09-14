Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP) Shares Purchased by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 521.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 36,036 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,236 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $2,836,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Chris Bulman Inc purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Tobam purchased a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the 1st quarter valued at $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CP shares. Barclays cut their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $96.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Canadian Pacific Kansas City has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.36.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Stock Performance

NYSE:CP opened at $86.32 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a twelve month low of $68.92 and a twelve month high of $91.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.67, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.96.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.31. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 24.45%. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.1373 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.95%.

About Canadian Pacific Kansas City

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

Featured Stories

