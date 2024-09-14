Cantaloupe, Inc. to Post FY2025 Earnings of $0.32 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts (NASDAQ:CTLP)

Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP – Free Report) – Stock analysts at B. Riley upped their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of Cantaloupe in a research note issued on Wednesday, September 11th. B. Riley analyst J. Nichols now expects that the technology company will earn $0.32 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.31. The consensus estimate for Cantaloupe’s current full-year earnings is $0.31 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Cantaloupe’s FY2026 earnings at $0.49 EPS.

Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:CTLP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 10th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $72.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.14 million. Cantaloupe had a return on equity of 6.83% and a net margin of 4.47%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.04 EPS.

CTLP has been the topic of a number of other reports. Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of Cantaloupe from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Cantaloupe in a research report on Wednesday. Northland Securities reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Cantaloupe in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Cantaloupe in a research report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

Cantaloupe stock opened at $6.32 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Cantaloupe has a 1 year low of $5.74 and a 1 year high of $7.91. The company has a market cap of $461.30 million, a PE ratio of 39.50 and a beta of 1.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.61.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Cantaloupe during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $89,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Cantaloupe by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,109 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 3,197 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Cantaloupe by 68.4% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 23,075 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 9,374 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Cantaloupe by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,079 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 3,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of Cantaloupe by 163.2% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 31,228 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 19,365 shares in the last quarter. 75.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cantaloupe, Inc, a digital payments and software services company, provides technology solutions for the unattended retail market. The company offers integrated solutions for payments processing, logistics, and back-office management. It also provides ePort, an integrated payment device that is deployed in self-service, unattended market applications, such as vending, micro-markets, amusement, arcade, commercial laundry, air/vacuum, car wash, and others, which facilitates digital payments; and integrated software services for payment or asset tracking devices.

