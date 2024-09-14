Capital (LON:CAPD) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $93.99

Capital Limited (LON:CAPD – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 93.99 ($1.23) and traded as low as GBX 81.93 ($1.07). Capital shares last traded at GBX 85 ($1.11), with a volume of 367,781 shares traded.

Capital Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £166.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 772.73, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 89.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 93.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.60, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.98.

Capital Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 29th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. Capital’s payout ratio is 2,727.27%.

About Capital

Capital Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various drilling solutions to customers in the minerals industry. It offers exploration drilling services, including air core, reverse circulation, diamond core, deep hole diamond, directional, and underground diamond drilling; mineral geochemical analysis laboratory services; and grade control drilling services, such as advanced/deep grade control, shallow grade control, reverse circulation, and underground diamond drilling.

