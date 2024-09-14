Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC) Shares Sold by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lessened its stake in Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC – Free Report) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,298 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,903 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 0.15% of Capital Southwest worth $1,782,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CSWC. Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital Southwest in the 1st quarter valued at $16,079,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Capital Southwest by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 847,225 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $21,147,000 after buying an additional 115,727 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Capital Southwest by 273.4% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 157,134 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,100,000 after buying an additional 115,051 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Capital Southwest during the 1st quarter worth $2,391,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Capital Southwest during the 1st quarter worth $1,696,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.42% of the company’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Capital Southwest from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th.

CSWC opened at $24.91 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.26 and a 200-day moving average of $25.32. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.15 and a beta of 1.24. Capital Southwest Co. has a 1-year low of $20.72 and a 1-year high of $27.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.12.

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The asset manager reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $51.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.31 million. Capital Southwest had a return on equity of 15.70% and a net margin of 38.92%. Equities analysts expect that Capital Southwest Co. will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.28%. This is an increase from Capital Southwest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Capital Southwest’s payout ratio is presently 111.22%.

Capital Southwest Corporation is a business development company specializing in credit and private equity and venture capital investments in middle market companies, mezzanine, later stage, mature, late venture, emerging growth, buyouts, recapitalizations and growth capital investments. It does not invest in startups, publicly traded companies, real estate developments, project finance opportunities, oil and gas exploration businesses, troubled companies, turnarounds, and companies in which significant senior management is departing.

