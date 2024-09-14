Capricorn Energy (OTCMKTS:CRNCY) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $5.40

Capricorn Energy PLC (OTCMKTS:CRNCY – Get Free Report) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.40 and traded as high as $5.90. Capricorn Energy shares last traded at $5.90, with a volume of 1,338 shares trading hands.

Capricorn Energy Trading Down 0.8 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.43 and a 200-day moving average of $5.27.

About Capricorn Energy

Capricorn Energy PLC, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of oil and gas. It holds a portfolio of exploration, development, and production assets in the United Kingdom, Israel, Egypt, Mauritania, Mexico, and Suriname. The company was formerly known as Cairn Energy PLC and changed its name to Capricorn Energy PLC in December 2021.

