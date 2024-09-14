Caprock Group LLC Acquires 943 Shares of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM)

Caprock Group LLC increased its holdings in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Free Report) by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,040 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in Trip.com Group were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TCOM. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Trip.com Group by 1,188.0% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 986 shares during the last quarter. Hilltop National Bank increased its position in Trip.com Group by 322.1% during the second quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 1,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 876 shares during the last quarter. Clarity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Trip.com Group during the fourth quarter valued at $66,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Trip.com Group during the second quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Trip.com Group during the first quarter valued at $74,000. Institutional investors own 35.41% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TCOM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Trip.com Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Trip.com Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Trip.com Group from $60.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Trip.com Group from $63.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Trip.com Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.50.

Trip.com Group Stock Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ:TCOM opened at $47.29 on Friday. Trip.com Group Limited has a 1-year low of $31.55 and a 1-year high of $58.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $44.93 and a 200 day moving average of $47.62. The firm has a market cap of $30.46 billion, a PE ratio of 21.30 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

About Trip.com Group

Trip.com Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

